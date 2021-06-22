Amit Shah holds meetings with Guj govt officials, BJP functionaries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held separate meetings with senior officials of the Gujarat government as well as functionaries of the state BJP here.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, chaired a meeting of MLAs of the Assembly segments of his constituency. BJP presidents of Gandhinagar and Kalol taluka units also participated.

Shah is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat which began on Monday. ''Held a meeting with all the MLAs of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency and party presidents of Gandhinagar and Kalol taluka to review the progress of various developmental works. I am confident that we all will make Gandhinagar seat the most developed Lok Sabha constituency of the country under the leadership of Modiji (PM Modi),'' Shah tweeted.

Shah later met Gujarat state BJP president CR Paatil, other leaders and MLAs and discussed the ongoing activities of the party and plans, a BJP leader said.

Later, Shah chaired a high-level meeting attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Paatil, and senior IAS officers, including state Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, CM's Chief Principal Secretary K. Kailashnathan and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

While the agenda of this meeting was not known, it is believed that Shah reviewed the progress of some ongoing and upcoming big-ticket projects such as Metro Rail, new attractions at Science City and redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram as well as Gandhinagar railway station. Earlier in the day, Shah planted tree saplings in Ahmedabad and appealed to citizens to make it the city with the largest green cover not just in India, but in the world.

