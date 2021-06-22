BJP workers return to Trinamool, some after shaving heads in 'repentance'

A large number of BJP activists from Hooghly district on Tuesday returned ''home'' to Trinamool Congress here on Tuesday after shaving their heads ''in penance for their sins''.

A total of 500 BJP activists rejoined Trinamool in the presence of local MP Aparupa Poddar at Balpai locality in Khanakul area and said they were fed up with the communal, hatred-filled policies of the saffron party and wanted to return to TMC, Poddar told reporters after the programme.

Eight of those 500 activists shaved heads at the function claiming they were repentant for their conduct in the assembly polls and hence were doing penance.

The Trinamool Congress activists had left the party for BJP before the assembly polls but returned on Tuesday after party supremo Mamata Banerjee recently said the TMC would consider the appeal of those wishing to return to the party-fold, if they were not harshly critical of Trinamool during the assembly poll campaign.

BJP MLA from Khanaku, Sushanta Ghosh however described it as a drama staged by Trinamool.

''It is nothing but a drama. None of our workers have left the party. Those present at the TMC programme today have no links with our party,'' he said.

BJP state President Dilip Ghosh however said if any BJP activist has left the party for Trinamool anywhere in state, they are being forced to do so by the ruling party which has been threatening BJP workers.

