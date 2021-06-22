Left Menu

India essential partner for US; both have seen deepening defence ties: Pentagon official

In the 21st century, the Department of Defence has made great progress across Republican and Democratic administrations in deepening our defence relations with India, Ratner said during his confirmation hearing last week.He said there are a number of foundational agreements that have been signed over the last years that he would like to execute.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 22:46 IST
India essential partner for US; both have seen deepening defence ties: Pentagon official
  • Country:
  • United States

India is an essential partner for the United States and the two countries have seen a great progress in their defence ties, a Biden administration nominee for a top Pentagon position has told lawmakers.

Dr Ely Ratner, nominee to be Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, also said that the Indo-Pacific region rightly serves as the Department’s priority theater.

“India is an essential partner for the US. In the 21st century, the Department of Defence has made great progress across Republican and Democratic administrations in deepening our defence relations with India,” Ratner said during his confirmation hearing last week.

He said there are a number of foundational agreements that have been signed over the last years that he would like to execute. “There are a number of foundational agreements that have been signed over the last several years that, if confirmed, I would work hard to implement. And of course, India is now part of the Quad framework with Australia and Japan and the US as a foundation of the strength of our democracies in the region,” Ratner told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during his hearing.

Senator Angus King said that India's role could be incredibly important in America’s ongoing competition with China. “And I urge you to pursue that opportunity, which you have already indicated,” he said.

Ratner said the Indo-Pacific region rightly serves as the Department’s priority theater.

“We must continue pursuing a free and open Indo-Pacific, while investing in our network of allies and partners throughout the region, including Taiwan,” he said.

“If confirmed, I would support the Administration’s approach to North Korea, and affirm our alliance commitments to Japan and the Republic of Korea, including to maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula,” he added.

“Our alliances with Australia, the Philippines and Thailand, as well as our defence partnerships with India and Singapore, among others, are also critically important. So too is our commitment to ASEAN and the region’s multilateral institutions as we tackle the breadth of traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including extremism and climate change,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, the US should continue pursuing defence relations with China to develop crisis communications and risk reduction mechanisms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021