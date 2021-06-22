Biden 'absolutely revolted' by voting restrictions -White House
The White House said on Tuesday the fight to enact federal legislation on voting rights is not over despite a grim outlook in the U.S. Senate for a new law.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters President Joe Biden is "absolutely revolted" by attempts to restrict voting access.
