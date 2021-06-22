Left Menu

Demand for dividing Bengal part of larger conspiracy of BJP, says Adhir

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:00 IST
Demand for dividing Bengal part of larger conspiracy of BJP, says Adhir
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress' West Bengal unit on Tuesday accused the BJP of conspiring to divide the state claiming that it is a part of a larger gameplan of the RSS, the ideological parent body of the saffron party.

BJP MP John Barla recently sought a separate union territory comprising north Bengal districts, another Lok Sabha member of the party, Saumitra Khan, raised a similar demand for the Junglemahal region in the southern part of the state.

The Bengal BJP leadership, however, said it is not in favour of the state's division.

''It is known that the RSS is behind every such move by the BJP. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is influenced by the RSS and it has a longstanding plot to carve out Muslim- dominated regions in different states,'' state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters.

''They have that plan for Uttar Pradesh, they have that plan for West Bengal,'' he said without elaborating.

Chowdhury, also the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, claimed that the BJP would have executed ''this heinous plan'' after a certain period had it formed the government in West Bengal.

''But after the defeat in the assembly polls, they are desperate and impatient to fulfil their agenda immediately.

Bengalis must stand united and protest across the state against this diabolical gameplan of the BJP,'' he said.

Chowdhury claimed that Narendra Modi is scared that he is losing popularity and is desperate to retain power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

''That is why they (BJP) are taking resort to such conspiracies. They want to disturb the Trinamool Congress regime as it won with a huge majority in the assembly polls,'' he said about BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

LG unveils advanced AI software for Digital X-Ray Detector

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021