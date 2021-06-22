Left Menu

J&K: Parties condemn killing of cop in Nowgam, say ‘senseless violence’ only brings miseries

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday condemned the killing of a police inspector in Nowgam area of the city here, saying such senseless violence only brings miseries and does not lead anywhere.Inspector Parvez was fired at and injured by militants near his residence at Kanipora under Nowgam Police Station in the city.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:09 IST
Inspector Parvez was fired at and injured by militants near his residence at Kanipora under Nowgam Police Station in the city. The officer was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“Strongly condemn the barbaric killing of @JmuKmrPolice inspector Parvaiz Ahmad. This senseless violence only brings miseries & doesn't lead us anywhere. My sympathies & solidarity with the family of the braveheart & prayers for the departed soul,” People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of the officer.

“I join my party colleagues in condemning the killing of this brave police person Inspector Parvaiz Dar. May the departed find place in Jannat & may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

The People’s Conference described the act as senseless.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence without reservation and in the strongest terms. We express our deepest sympathy and condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” the party said.

