BJP appoints Jithender Reddy as Huzurabad by-polls incharge, says, KCR betrayed Eatala Rajender

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has betrayed Eatala Rajender, alleged BJP leader A P Jithender Reddy, who has been appointed as the election in-charge of upcoming by-polls in Huzurabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 23:32 IST
BJP appoints Jithender Reddy as Huzurabad by-polls incharge, says, KCR betrayed Eatala Rajender
BJP leader A P Jithender Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Pramod Chaturvedi

"KCR has betrayed Eatala Rajender, who worked hard for the Telangana state formation. He has used him for his own growth and later betrayed him. People in support of Eatala have stood for him and said that they would always stand with him no matter what. People will teach KCR a lesson," he said while speaking to ANI. Eatala Rajender, former Health Minister and Huzurabad MLA resigned from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined BJP, recently.

"Eatala Rajender is a very good and an honest leader, who won six times in Huzurabad constituency. A person can only win in a constituency for six times, when he gains the trust of his people. Rajender gained people's trust by working from door-to-door in his constituency," Reddy said. "People know how much Rajender worked for the formation of the state. We have spent four days in jail during Telangana agitation," he added.

The BJP leader further emphasized that the fight is not just Eatala, but is in between KCR and the people of the state. "KCR has taken a wrong step by removing Eatala Rajender," said Reddy. On May 2, Rajender was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. On June 12, he submitted his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and joined BJP on June 14.

"BJP is gaining power and more support by each passing day in Telangana. During many recent elections held in Telangana, BJP has shown its power. The TRS party was able to win these elections only using money, alcohol and further by blackmailing people," Reddy alleged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

