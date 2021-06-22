Patient bitten by rat at civic hospital in Mumbai; Mayor orders probe

A patient admitted in a civic-run hospital in Mumbai was bitten by a rat near his eye, a relative alleged on Tuesday, prompting the city Mayor to order a probe.

Officials at BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in suburban Ghatkopar confirmed the shocking incident, but said injuries were ''superficial'' and the patient's eye has not been affected.

The patient had undergone an eye surgery at the hospital, where he suffered rat bites, his relative told the media while revealing about the incident.

Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said, “Such an incident should not have happened. The injuries of the patient are superficial, still it could have been avoided. There is no threat to the eye, but injuries are being treated at our hospital.” “The ward (where the incident took place) is on the ground floor. Some people dump garbage in hospital premises despite being told not to do so. It could have attracted rodents there,” she said.

Dr Thakur said the hospital management will take utmost care to avoid such incidents.

''We have taken some rodent repellent measures. We will take extra care to avoid such incidents,” she said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar ordered a probe into the incident after meeting the patient and termed the issue as serious.

''The intensive care unit should be on the ground floor for convenience. Though proper precautions were taken, the incident of a rat biting a patient is a serious issue,'' Pednekar said.

The Mayor, a Shiv Sena leader, said the moment a nurse noticed the injuries, she immediately called doctors and the patient was treated.

Meanwhile, BJP Member of Parliament from Mumbai North East Manoj Kotak hit out at the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC over the rat bite incident.

''The BMC is said to be Asia's largest civic corporation but it does not have enough measures to protect patients from mice. The family at the receiving end is in shock,” he said.

“We are not surprised over this incident because similar complaints have been made against a Kandivali-based BMC hospital as well. The corporation should issue a statement over it,” the MP said.

Kotak's Lok Sabha constituency covers Ghatkopar, where Rajawadi Hospital is located.

