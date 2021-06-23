Schumer says Manchin to vote 'yes' to proceed on voting rights bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has agreed to vote in favor of moving forward on debating voting rights legislation, a bill facing opposition from Republicans, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.
Manchin's more narrow version of the voting rights bill will be debated later on Tuesday, Schumer said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate
- Democratic
- Chuck Schumer
- Joe Manchin
- Schumer
- U.S.
- Republicans
- voting rights bill
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate's Schumer will 'look at' bipartisan infrastructure pitch
Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill
Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill
Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorisation
US Domestic News Roundup: Schumer hopes for July vote for bipartisan infrastructure bill; Second of two Colorado school shooters convicted of murder and more