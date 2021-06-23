Give priority to administering second Covid vaccine jab to beneficiaries: Raj CM to officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday directed officials to give priority to administering the second dose of anti-Covid vaccine to beneficiaries on time.

Chairing a Covid review meeting, Gehlot said for those who have received the first dose of the vaccine, it is very important to take the second dose on time after the prescribed interval.

Advertisement

He said along with the first dose, the work on administering the second dose should also be given equal importance. Gehlot expressed concern over reports of the spread of delta plus mutants of coronavirus in some parts of the country and said necessary preparations should be ensured to deal with it. Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said so far, a total of 2,22,84000 vaccine doses have been made available to the state and out of it, 2,21,24000 doses have been administered to beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)