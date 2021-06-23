Panun Kashmir appeals to PM to enact law to address issue of KPs

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s all-party meet on Thursday, Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, Tuesday appealed to him to enact a law to address the issues of the community.

Panun Kashmir is clear that revoking Article 370 and reorganising Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories is a welcome measure but only a half-measure, its chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo said.

