Biden set to nominate union lawyer to seat on U.S. labor board -- source

President Joe Biden is set to announce he intends to nominate a senior union lawyer to the U.S National Labor Relations Board, a source told Reuters.

Biden plans to tap David Prouty, general counsel of Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, the largest labor union for property service workers in the country with over 175,000 members, to fill the seat currently held by Republican William Emanuel. Emanuel's term is set to expire Aug. 27. Biden last month nominated veteran union lawyer Gwynne Wilcox for a vacant seat on the NLRB. If both are confirmed, Democrats would take control of the five-member labor board.

Advertisement

Once Democrats have a majority on the board, they are expected to move quickly to undo a slew of Trump-era precedents seen as favoring businesses over unions. Those include major Trump-era rulings that made it easier for employers to defend workplace rules; barring union organizers and off-duty employees from engaging in organizing activities on employers’ property; giving businesses more power to make unilateral changes to working conditions and prohibiting workers from using company email for union organizing.

The board is also expected to scrap and replace Trump-era rules involving "joint employment," where businesses are considered the employers of contract or franchise workers, and the procedures for holding union elections and litigating post-election challenges. Under then-President Barack Obama, the board adopted rules that sped up the election process, which is typically seen as favoring unions; in 2019, the board reversed course and slowed the process down again. A federal judge threw out some of the 2019 rules.

Prouty served as a senior lawyer for the Major League Baseball Players Association from 2008 through 2017 and previously was general counsel of UNITE HERE, the union formed by the 2004 merger of two major unions. In January, Biden fired the NLRB's general counsel and removed the deputy general counsel from her position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)