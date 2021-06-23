Left Menu

Fed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 02:55 IST
Fed chairman's testimony shows Biden's economic plan working -White House
Congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday shows that President Joe Biden's economic plan is working, a White House official said.

"As you know, we do not comment on the Fed's monetary policy decisions," the official said. "But their updated forecasts last week reaffirm that President Biden's economic plan is working and that America is on the move again, and Chairman Powell reiterated this today in his congressional testimony."

