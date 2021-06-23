Biden sees work needed to address problems created by big tech firms -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 02:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden believes steps are needed to protect privacy, generate more innovation and deal with other problems created by big technology platforms, a White House official said on Tuesday.
Biden is encouraged by bipartisan work underway in Congress to tackle these issues, the official said, a day before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee votes on a package of antitrust bills, including several targeting the market power of Big Tech.
