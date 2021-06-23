Left Menu

U.S. Republicans block Senate Democrats' voting rights bill

Those claims were rejected by multiple courts, state election authorities and Trump's own administration. "It is a fact, a fact that voting rights are under assault in America that we have not seen in many, many decades," Schumer said shortly before the vote started.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 03:50 IST
U.S. Republicans block Senate Democrats' voting rights bill

Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to democracy, arguing that it infringed on states' rights. With voting still under way, Republicans secured more than 40 votes in opposition, enough under Senate rules to block legislation from advancing.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set the bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-are-democrats-considering-including-voting-rights-bill-2021-06-17 as one of his party's top priorities, saying it could have offset a wave of measures passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-erect-voting-barriers-across-number-politically-crucial-us-states-2021-06-15 imposing new limits on voting. Republican state legislators justify their new laws by citing former President Donald Trump's continued false claims that his resounding November defeat was the result of widespread fraud. Those claims were rejected by multiple courts, state election authorities and Trump's own administration.

"It is a fact, a fact that voting rights are under assault in America that we have not seen in many, many decades," Schumer said shortly before the vote started. "Are we going to let reactionary state legislatures drag us back into the muck of voter suppression?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global
4
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021