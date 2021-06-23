Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to create special panel to probe Jan. 6 attack -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 04:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 04:28 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Pelosi, according to the source, has informed high-level House Democrats of the move, after Senate Republicans earlier blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission outside of Congress.

