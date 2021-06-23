Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources

Advertisement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium set to expire June 30 is expected to be extended by another month, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

White House team cites progress in talks with bipartisan infrastructure group

A team of White House officials had a productive meeting on Tuesday with a bipartisan group of senators about the lawmakers' $1 trillion infrastructure plan, and will meet again later on Tuesday or Wednesday, the White House said. "While progress was made, more work remains to be done," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "We expect our team to meet again with the bipartisan group later today or tomorrow, as schedules permit."

NYC voters pick mayoral nominees as city faces steep recovery

Voters in New York City headed to the polls on Tuesday to select Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor, following a campaign dominated by debate over public safety as the city recovers from the pandemic and confronts a surge in shootings. The winner of the crowded Democratic contest, who may not be known until mid-July, will be a heavy favorite to succeed term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio in November's general election. Democratic registered voters outnumber Republican voters by more than a six-to-one ratio, state data shows.

U.S. Attorney General reviews Justice Dept's federal death penalty policies

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday he is reviewing the Justice Department's federal death penalty policies and he expects to issue a statement when his review is complete. "I said at my confirmation hearing that I have concerns about the death penalty ...and I'm concerned about disparate impact on Black Americans," Garland told reporters at the Justice Department.

Senate Democrats' election reform bill blocked on party-line vote

Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill considered a top priority by Democrats seeking to offset a wave of laws passed by Republican-led state legislatures that impose new limits on voting. The 50-50 party-line vote fell short of the 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation in the Senate, sparking new calls by some Democrats to rethink that rule, known as the filibuster.

Oshkosh to build new U.S. Postal delivery vehicles in South Carolina

Oshkosh Defense said Tuesday it will build next-generation U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery vehicles in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and expects to hire over 1,000 employees to do so. The USPS awarded a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp, in February. The contract could be worth more than $6 billion in total.

Connecticut becomes 18th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana

Connecticut on Tuesday joined 17 other U.S. states in legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana as Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that he said would also help heal economic scars left by the war on drugs. The marijuana measure, which takes effect on July 1, would automatically erase many criminal convictions and would set up a regulatory structure that would direct opportunities and revenue toward communities hard-hit by its prohibition.

With Trump probe looming, Democrats vie for Manhattan district attorney

A crowded field of Democrats were vying on Tuesday to become the next Manhattan district attorney, a job that in normal times is already considered one of the most important and scrutinized prosecutorial positions in the country. This year, however, the winner of the primary election will likely inherit the office's ongoing criminal probe into former President Donald Trump's business empire, which was initiated in 2018 under the retiring Cyrus Vance Jr.

In major shift, Pentagon chief backs changes to sexual assault prosecutions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a major break from his predecessors, said on Tuesday that he backed removing the prosecution of sexual assault and other related crimes from the military's chain of command. Advocates and lawmakers have for years been calling for the military commanders to be taken out of the decision-making process when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases, arguing that they are inclined to overlook the issue.

'QAnon Shaman' lawyer says all Americans had a role in U.S. Capitol riot

The participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned headdress argued through a lawyer on Tuesday that all Americans - and disinformation - are to blame for the deadly violence. Jacob Chansley of Arizona is currently in federal custody awaiting trial on six criminal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)