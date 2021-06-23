Left Menu

India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:00 IST
India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi
On the occasion of Olympic Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of the contributions of athletes who have represented the country at the Olympics over the years to sports.

Olympic Day is a global celebration of the founding of the International Olympic Committee and the modern Olympic movement, encouraging participation in sports.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud of their contributions to sports and their efforts towards motivating other athletes.'' PTI KR DIV DIV

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

