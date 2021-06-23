Left Menu

JP Nadda pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

BJP National President JP Nadda paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, and said that he dedicated his entire life to the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:19 IST
JP Nadda pays tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary
Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Photo: Dr Jitendra Singh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President JP Nadda paid tribute to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary, and said that he dedicated his entire life to the nation. "For the unity-integrity of India by taking the concept of cultural nationalism, who dedicated his whole life to the name of the nation. Tribute to the founder of Jana Sangh, the great patriot, revered Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, on his martyrdom day!" the BJP chief tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first President.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as a "detainee" on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021