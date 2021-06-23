Left Menu

Fishermen suffering due to non-implementation of govt policies properly: Gujarat Fisheries Minister

Gujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottambhai Solanki on Tuesday said that the fishermen community is suffering due to the non-implementation of the government's policies properly, not getting help from the Vijay Rupani government.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:04 IST
Fishermen suffering due to non-implementation of govt policies properly: Gujarat Fisheries Minister
ujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottambhai Solanki. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Minister of State for Fisheries Parshottambhai Solanki on Tuesday said that the fishermen community is suffering due to the non-implementation of the government's policies properly, not getting help from the Vijay Rupani government. "The fishermen community is facing difficulties for the past 15 years, and not getting much help from the Vijay Rupani government. However, the chief minister has assured me that work will be done for this community. A number of people I met from the fishermen community have expressed dissatisfaction over the government's policies for them, but there are limitations of government as well," said Solanki.

"I understand their problem, so I am trying to help the people as much as possible," he added. The minister also expressed his unhappiness over the "improper implementation" of the Rs 105 crore relief package for fishermen by the state government after cyclone ''Tauktae'' ravaged coastal areas last month.

"The government is working and good work is also being done but not as much as required. The relief package was announced after the cyclone, it has not been implemented properly. The package is not enough for those living on the coastline. I believe the government should increase the amount" Solanki said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021