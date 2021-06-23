Left Menu

Rangasamy sends list of ministers to Pondy Lt Guv

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:47 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday sent an official list of persons to be inducted into his new cabinet, to the Lt Governor, who would approve the recommendations and forward it to the Centre for approval.

The formation of the ministry was delayed for over a month after the AINRC-led NDA formed the government in the union territory as the saffron party initially insisted that one of its legislators be made Deputy Chief Minister but later settled for the post of Assembly Speaker.

According to official sources, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would send the list of ministers to the Union Home Ministry, which would forward it to the President for his nod as per procedure relating to the Union Territory.

The AINRC and BJP constituting the NDA together have a strength of 16 and enjoys the support of the three nominated legislators belonging to the saffron party.

The BJP would have two of its representatives including A Namassivayam in the cabinet, a source in the BJP said.

Details of names of the remaining BJP member and also of the AINRC are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

