Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Digvijaya Singh over remark on alleged 'Taliban meet'

After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded a statement from the Centre quoting a media report that 'Indian officials discreetly met Taliban leaders', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that mentality of Singh is Talibani.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded a statement from the Centre quoting a media report that 'Indian officials discreetly met Taliban leaders', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that mentality of Singh is Talibani. While speaking to media persons after planting a sapling on the occasion of the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Chouhan said, "His (Digvijaya Singh) mentality is Talibani".

Earlier, sharing a news channel's report which claimed that Indian officials had "quietly" met Taliban representatives in Doha, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded an immediate statement from the Union government. "The Government of India should make an immediate statement on this subject. Will BJP IT cell take cognizance of this in the sedition category?" tweeted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister sharing the report of the news channel. (ANI)

