Left Menu

Nishad Party demands deputy CM post from BJP if alliance wins 2022 UP Assembly polls

This will make both the BJP and the Nishad Party happy, Nishad said.The Nishad Party chief also told reporters that he has demanded Scheduled Caste status for the Nishad community during his meeting with Nadda and Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:29 IST
Nishad Party demands deputy CM post from BJP if alliance wins 2022 UP Assembly polls
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Nishad Party, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has demanded that its chief Sanjay Nishad be made a deputy chief minister if the alliance wins the assembly election next year.

Nishad Party has one MLA in Uttar Pradesh, while Sanjay Nishad's son Praveen is a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar.

Sanjay Nishad, who had met BJP president J P Nadda on June 16, said on Tuesday that he has demanded 160 seats for his party candidates to fight in the 2022 state elections.

''There are 160 Nishad-dominated constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The community's population in 70 seats is over 75,000. If not chief minister, then going into the elections with me as the deputy chief minister face would benefit the BJP,'' he said.

He also claimed that the fishermen community no longer votes for the SP, BSP or the Congress party.

''Members of all castes have become chief ministers and deputy chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh. So BJP should announce my name as deputy chief minister face in the state elections. This will make both the BJP and the Nishad Party happy,'' Nishad said.

The Nishad Party chief also told reporters that he has demanded Scheduled Caste status for the Nishad community during his meeting with Nadda and Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021