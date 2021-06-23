No reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel: TN Finance Minister
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday ruled out reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the present circumstances but promised to bring it down in the future.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday ruled out reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the present circumstances but promised to bring it down in the future.
Responding to AIADMK's SS Krishnamoorthy's raised issue on fuel price in Tamil Nadu, Rajan said, "I can not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel right now. It will be done in the future. The state's financial situation is worse than expected. We came to know about it as we came to power."
Though during Assembly polls in March, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder if the party comes to power in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assembly
- Tamil
- Krishnamoorthy
- Rajan
- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
ALSO READ
Kerala Opposition walks out from Assembly over illegal felling of trees in Wayanad
UN Security Council recommends incumbent Antonio Guterres to General Assembly for second five year term as UN Secretary General.
Rajnath Singh invites Swedish firms to invest in Defence Corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu
Guj Assembly opposes plea for live telecast of its proceedings
Karnataka Congress working unitedly, will ensure win in 2023 Assembly polls: DK Shivakumar