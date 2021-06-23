Left Menu

No reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel: TN Finance Minister

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday ruled out reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the present circumstances but promised to bring it down in the future.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:44 IST
No reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel: TN Finance Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday ruled out reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the present circumstances but promised to bring it down in the future.

Responding to AIADMK's SS Krishnamoorthy's raised issue on fuel price in Tamil Nadu, Rajan said, "I can not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel right now. It will be done in the future. The state's financial situation is worse than expected. We came to know about it as we came to power."

Though during Assembly polls in March, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) promised to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per liter respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder if the party comes to power in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021