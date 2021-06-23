Left Menu

Doctors say Virbhadra Singh's health improving; supporters celebrate his 87th birthday in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh convalesces at a hospital here after recovering from COVID-19, his family and supporters cut a cake at his residence to celebrate his 87th birthday on Wednesday.

Singh recovered from the disease on Monday and has been shifted from the Covid ward of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) here to a special ward.

Senior Medical Superintendent, IGMC, Dr Janak Raj said Singh's health is improving.

Singh's wife Pratibha and son Vikramaditya celebrated his birthday at their residence, Holly Lodge, about 1 km from the IGMC, by cutting a cake with the veteran Congress leader's supporters.

Vikramaditya told reporters that the family would provide Rs 15,000 as financial help to the families of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Arki and Shimla Rural assembly segments.

He also flagged off three ambulances for the two segments from Holly Lodge.

While Singh represents the Arki assembly segment, his son represents Shimla Rural. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur wished Singh a long and healthy life.

Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 twice in two months -- April 12 and June 11.

He was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus the first time. He returned home on April 30.

However, Singh was admitted to the IGMC hours after reaching home as he complained of cardiac and breathing problems. He has been undergoing treatment at the hospital ever since.

