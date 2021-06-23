Naqvi questions Digvijaya Singh over remarks on alleged 'Taliban meet'

After senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded a statement from the Centre quoting a media report regarding the alleged meeting of Indian officials with Taliban leaders, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned since when the Congress leader become the spokesperson of the Taliban. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Since when these Congress leaders become the spokesperson of the Taliban. Right now, if one Talibani will be killed, they will start mourning over that. They even try to cover up the satanic acts by some terrorists and sometimes they are also seen as spokespersons of the misdeeds of the Taliban. I think they are just dividing the Congress and nothing more."

This comes after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared a media report which claimed that Indian officials had "quietly" met Taliban representatives in Doha and demanded an immediate statement from the Union government. "The Government of India should make an immediate statement on this subject. Will BJP IT cell take cognizance of this in the sedition category?" tweeted former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister sharing the report of the news website.

Advertisement

Reacting to Rahul Gandi's recent white paper release, Naqvi said, "If we talk about Rahul Gandhi, then it is the jack of all and master of none. Rahul Ji is full of ignorance but he tries to show himself as wise. Sometimes he becomes scientists, sometimes he becomes economists, it is just gibberish." In connection to Uttar Pradesh's religious conversion controversy, the minister said, "The forced religious conversion is neither allowed by Constitution nor by the government. This forced conversion is also against society." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)