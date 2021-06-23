Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:14 IST
The closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.
"The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.
"It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order."
