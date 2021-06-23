These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL27 CONG-KHURSHID-UP Priyanka Gandhi Cong's 'captain' in UP, party will emerge as principal challenger soon: Khurshid New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said it is up to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to decide the manner in which she will present herself to the voters in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, but asserted that she is a ''great face'' and the ''captain'' leading the party's charge in the state.

DES7 UP-NISHAD PARTY Nishad Party demands deputy CM post from BJP if alliance wins 2022 UP Assembly polls Bhadohi (UP): The Nishad Party, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has demanded that its chief Sanjay Nishad be made a deputy chief minister if the alliance wins the assembly election next year.

DES100 RJ-INDEPENDENT MLAs Rajasthan: Independent MLAs supporting Gehlot govt to meet in Jaipur Jaipur: Amid a political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, a meeting of independent MLAs supporting the Ashok Gehlot government will be held here on Wednesday.

DES3 RJ-CONG-NOTICE Delhi Police summons Rajasthan Cong chief whip for questioning in phone tapping case Jaipur: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has sent a notice to Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi asking him to appear before it on June 24 for questioning in the phone tapping case lodged on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

DES11 HP-VIRBHADRA Doctors say Virbhadra Singh's health improving; supporters celebrate his 87th birthday in Shimla Shimla: As former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh convalesces at a hospital here after recovering from COVID-19, his family and supporters cut a cake at his residence to celebrate his 87th birthday on Wednesday.

DES13 HR-KHATTAR-JAISHANKAR Khattar seeks Jaishankar's intervention for release of youth from Australian jail Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to secure the release of a state youth from a prison in Australia.

