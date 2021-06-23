Left Menu

In jungle raj, safety of women in God's hands: Priyanka slams UP govt

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of crime against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that in jungle raj womens safety is in Gods hands.The Congress general secretary alleged that such crimes are being committed against women in Uttar Pradesh which would make ones soul tremble, but the government is sleeping.In Mathura, goons who had been harassing a girl for a year entered her house and threw her from the terrace.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:55 IST
In jungle raj, safety of women in God's hands: Priyanka slams UP govt
