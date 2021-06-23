Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Jagannathrao Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagannathrao Joshi, an RSS functionary who played a key role in shaping the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, on his 101st birth anniversary. His role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP is widely known.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:27 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Jagannathrao Joshi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagannathrao Joshi, an RSS functionary who played a key role in shaping the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, on his 101st birth anniversary. ''I pay homage to Shri Jagannathrao Joshi Ji on his 101st birth anniversary. Jagannathrao Ji was a remarkable organiser and tirelessly worked among people. His role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP is widely known. He was also an outstanding scholar and intellectual,'' Modi tweeted. A former parliamentarian, Joshi is credited for playing an important role in strengthening the party, especially in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021