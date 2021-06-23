Ethiopia's polls conducted in a 'credible' manner, AU observers say

Ethiopia's parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a "credible" manner, the African Union's election observer mission said on Wednesday.

"Overall the election and election day processes were conducted in an orderly peaceful and credible manner," former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the mission of 100 observers, told a news conference in Addis Ababa as authorities continued counting ballots.

