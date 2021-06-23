Left Menu

MP BJP state executive committee meeting on June 24

A resolution on the current political situation and other issues will be discussed in the Madhya Pradesh BJPs state executive meeting here on Thursday which will be virtually inaugurated by the party president JP Nadda from New Delhi, a BJP functionary said on Wednesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:57 IST
MP BJP state executive committee meeting on June 24
  • Country:
  • India

A resolution on the current political situation and other issues will be discussed in the Madhya Pradesh BJP's state executive meeting here on Thursday which will be virtually inaugurated by the party president JP Nadda from New Delhi, a BJP functionary said on Wednesday. “The BJP president will inaugurate the day-long state executive meeting from Delhi in a virtual mode at 11 AM,” Madhya Pradesh BJP general secretary Ranvir Singh Rawat told reporters.

He said four sessions will be held during the meeting including paying tributes to BJP leaders, workers and other persons who died recently. A resolution discussing the current political situation and the work done by the state government during the coronavirus pandemic will also be discussed.

The other two sessions will be devoted to discussions on the BJP's policies and programmes, Rawat said.

Besides Nadda, Union ministers Thawar Chand Gehlot, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prahlad Patel, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will take part in the meeting virtually, Rawat said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address the concluding session of the BJP executive meeting.

The members of the state executive committee will participate in the meeting via video links from their respective district offices, Rawat added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021