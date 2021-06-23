Poll: Many Democrats want more US support for Palestinians

A new poll on American attitudes toward a core conflict in the Middle East finds about half of Democrats want the US to do more to support the Palestinians, showing that a growing rift among Democratic lawmakers is also reflected in the party's base.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds differences within both the Democratic and the Republican parties on the US approach toward Israel and the Palestinians, with liberal Democrats wanting more support for the Palestinians and conservative Republicans seeking even greater support for the Israelis.

The survey also examined Americans' opinions on the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. The survey was conducted about three weeks into a cease-fire following a devastating 11-day war last month between Israel and the Gaza Strip's Hamas militant rulers. The fighting killed at least 254 Palestinians and 13 people in Israel.

The poll shows Americans overall are divided over U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. It also shows more Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's approach to the conflict than approve of it.

Among Democrats, 51 per cent say the US is not supportive enough of the Palestinians. The sentiment jumps to 62 per cent among Democrats who describe themselves as liberal. On the other hand, 49 per cent of Republicans say the US is not supportive enough of the Israelis, a number that rises to 61 per cent among those who say they're conservative.

Paul Spelce, a 26-year-old Democratic-leaning independent voter and supporter of Palestinian statehood, is a member of a heavily religious Texas Republican family whose support for Israel is ingrained with their Christian faith. Spelce, of Austin, says he followed news of last month's Gaza war and the U.S. response closely on the radio as he helped deliver mail.

“I started paying a lot more attention,'' said Spelce, who said he disapproved of Biden's handling of the conflict and thinks the United States is too supportive of Israelis and not supportive enough of the Palestinians. “I don't think Biden's word was that strong,'' Spelce said. “And I don't think, you know, this administration ... can actually do anything” regarding the conflict.

Overall, the poll shows that 29 per cent of Americans say the US is too supportive of the Israelis, 30 per cent say it's not supportive enough and 36 per cent say it's about right. In its approach toward the Palestinians, 25 per cent say the US is too supportive, 32 per cent say it's not supportive enough and 37 per cent say it's about right.

Broad but not unvarying support for Israel has been a tenet of US domestic politics, as well as its foreign policy, for decades. Biden refrained from publicly criticizing Israel over civilian deaths and waited until the last days of fighting last month to openly press Israel to wind down its airstrikes on heavily populated Gaza. The war highlighted differences among Democratic lawmakers and between some Democratic lawmakers and Biden on Israel policy. Dozens of Democrats in Congress called for Israel and Hamas to cease fire immediately, days before Biden openly did. Sen Bernie Sanders, a progressive Vermont independent, urged the US to be more even-handed in its approach to the conflict.

