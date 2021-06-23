Kejriwal, Sisodia target Centre for rejecting Delhi govt's doorstep ration delivery scheme

The AAP government here on Wednesday said the Centre ''rejected'' its doorstep ration delivery scheme on ''funny excuses'', with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking how the country will progress amid so much dispute and politics.

Addressing a press briefing, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a letter from the Centre on Tuesday informed that the Delhi government's proposal of the scheme has been rejected.

The deputy chief minister blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Later in a series of tweets, Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre of indulging in disputes with the states.

''A letter from the Centre has come. It is very painful. The doorstep ration delivery scheme was rejected on grounds such as what will happen if ration delivery vans break down or get stuck in traffic, how will rations reach beneficiaries living on third floors of a building (India of 21st century has reached the moon and here you are stuck on third floor), and how will rations will be delivered to beneficiaries who live in narrow lanes,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia too raised the same points, blaming Modi for rejecting of the scheme.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said having disputes with everyone was not right.

''Fighting with everyone all the time is not right - Twitter, Lakshadweep, Mamta didi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi government, farmers, traders, and even the Chief Secretary of West Bengal,'' he said.

''How will the country progress amid so much dispute and politics? Do not fight over doorstep ration delivery scheme. It is in the interest of the nation,'' the Delhi chief minister added.

Sisodia, however, claimed that the Delhi government never sent any proposal regarding the scheme to the Centre.

''Ration distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) is the responsibility of the state. They had objection over the scheme for having 'Mukhya Mantri' in its title, which we removed. What proposal did they reject when none was sent to them,'' he asked.

The AAP leader asserted that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme has to be implemented and accused Prime Minister Modi of picking fights with everyone.

''Why are you always in a quarrelsome mood? The country has never seen such a quarrellous prime minister in 75 years,'' Sisodia charged, citing clashes of the Modi government with different states.

''If people can have pizza, clothes and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can't ration be delivered to their doorstep,'' he asked.

A copy of a letter by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, dated June 22, shared by Sisodia raised various objections on ration delivery, administrative and financial aspects of the scheme.

''Therefore, in view of the above observations and concerns, it is clarified that the proposal of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi does not meet the statutory and functional requirements of the National Food Security Act and therefore, the proposal made by GNCTD can not be accepted,'' it read.

The Delhi government planned to launch the scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration in June.

The launch was halted after the lieutenant governor returned the file on the scheme stating that it could not be implemented, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to the Delhi government, if implemented, the scheme would benefit 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city.

