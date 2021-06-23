Left Menu

Kejriwal, Sisodia target Centre for rejecting Delhi govt's doorstep ration delivery scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:11 IST
Kejriwal, Sisodia target Centre for rejecting Delhi govt's doorstep ration delivery scheme
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP government here on Wednesday said the Centre ''rejected'' its doorstep ration delivery scheme on ''funny excuses'', with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking how the country will progress amid so much dispute and politics.

Addressing a press briefing, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said a letter from the Centre on Tuesday informed that the Delhi government's proposal of the scheme has been rejected.

The deputy chief minister blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Later in a series of tweets, Kejriwal charged the BJP-led Centre of indulging in disputes with the states.

''A letter from the Centre has come. It is very painful. The doorstep ration delivery scheme was rejected on grounds such as what will happen if ration delivery vans break down or get stuck in traffic, how will rations reach beneficiaries living on third floors of a building (India of 21st century has reached the moon and here you are stuck on third floor), and how will rations will be delivered to beneficiaries who live in narrow lanes,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia too raised the same points, blaming Modi for rejecting of the scheme.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said having disputes with everyone was not right.

''Fighting with everyone all the time is not right - Twitter, Lakshadweep, Mamta didi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi government, farmers, traders, and even the Chief Secretary of West Bengal,'' he said.

''How will the country progress amid so much dispute and politics? Do not fight over doorstep ration delivery scheme. It is in the interest of the nation,'' the Delhi chief minister added.

Sisodia, however, claimed that the Delhi government never sent any proposal regarding the scheme to the Centre.

''Ration distribution under the public distribution system (PDS) is the responsibility of the state. They had objection over the scheme for having 'Mukhya Mantri' in its title, which we removed. What proposal did they reject when none was sent to them,'' he asked.

The AAP leader asserted that the doorstep delivery of ration scheme has to be implemented and accused Prime Minister Modi of picking fights with everyone.

''Why are you always in a quarrelsome mood? The country has never seen such a quarrellous prime minister in 75 years,'' Sisodia charged, citing clashes of the Modi government with different states.

''If people can have pizza, clothes and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can't ration be delivered to their doorstep,'' he asked.

A copy of a letter by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, dated June 22, shared by Sisodia raised various objections on ration delivery, administrative and financial aspects of the scheme.

''Therefore, in view of the above observations and concerns, it is clarified that the proposal of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi does not meet the statutory and functional requirements of the National Food Security Act and therefore, the proposal made by GNCTD can not be accepted,'' it read.

The Delhi government planned to launch the scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration in June.

The launch was halted after the lieutenant governor returned the file on the scheme stating that it could not be implemented, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

According to the Delhi government, if implemented, the scheme would benefit 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021