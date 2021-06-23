Left Menu

Merkel wants European states to require travelers from Britain to quarantine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:14 IST
Merkel wants European states to require travelers from Britain to quarantine
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she would like other European countries to require people entering them from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, like Britain, to go into quarantine, as is the case in Germany.

"In our country, if you come from Great Britain, you have to go into quarantine - and that's not the case in every European country, and that's what I would like to see," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

