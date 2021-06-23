US Domestic News Roundup: Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?; U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Advertisement

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to come back only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether her fans and the media will hear it, is anyone's guess.

U.S. expected to extend CDC residential eviction ban by one month -sources

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 residential eviction moratorium set to expire June 30 is expected to be extended by another month, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. An announcement could come as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

U.S. Democrats vow 'long march' toward voting rights reforms

Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a bruising defeat in their drive to pass a major election reform bill but said there are more tools at their disposal to overcome Republican efforts in several states to roll back expanded voting procedures. "It will be a long march but it's one we are going to make," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer proclaimed after Democrats voted in lock-step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-voting-rights-plan-faces-long-odds-us-senate-2021-06-22 on Tuesday to launch a debate on voting rights legislation - but still fell 10 votes short of advancing such a bill, thanks to the 60-vote threshold required by filibuster rules.

Democrats hope a voting rights failure sparks change on Senate filibuster

After a failed vote on U.S. election reform, some congressional Democrats say they hope that defeat may provide the opportunity to scrap the filibuster https://www.reuters.com/world/us/what-is-us-senate-filibuster-why-is-everyone-talking-about-it-2021-03-10 rule that allows the minority in the Senate to block most legislation. The Senate took a procedural vote https://www.reuters.com/world/us/democrats-voting-rights-plan-faces-long-odds-us-senate-2021-06-22 on Tuesday on a sweeping election overhaul bill which they say contains needed measures to counteract laws passed in states that make it harder to vote.

Adams leads, Yang concedes, but outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in Tuesday's primary election, though the outcome likely won't be known for weeks. With 90% of the in-person votes counted, Adams had been picked as the top choice on 31% of ballots. But with at least 87,000 absentee ballots yet to be processed, and a new ranked-choice voting system in place, final results are not expected until mid-July at the earliest.

Biden's Justice Dept may defend Trump in Capitol riot lawsuits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection: President Joe Biden's Justice Department. The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in an unrelated defamation case against Trump that presidents enjoy sweeping immunity for their comments while in office - and the right to defense by government lawyers. Biden's Justice Department used that rationale in a surprise decision this month to continue defending Trump in a case filed by E. Jean Carroll, who contends Trump raped her 25 years ago and then lied about it while in office, defaming her.

House's Pelosi will decide this week on probe of Jan. 6 attack -aide

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will decide this week whether to create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, her deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, said on Twitter on Tuesday. Reuters and other U.S. news outlets, citing sources familiar with the decision, earlier on Tuesday reported that Pelosi had decided to create the committee.

Biden plans new steps to combat U.S. gun violence as violent crime climbs

President Joe Biden plans to unveil new steps to curtail U.S. gun violence on Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws. The actions will build on executive orders signed in April, when Biden asked the Justice Department to crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns," senior administration officials said.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang concedes in NYC mayoral race

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a distant fourth place among more than a dozen Democrats seeking their party's nomination. "I am a numbers guy," Yang, once seen as the front-runner, told supporters. "And I am not going to be the next mayor of New York city based on upon the numbers that have come in tonight. I am conceding this race."

In major shift, Pentagon chief backs changes to sexual assault prosecutions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a major break from his predecessors, said on Tuesday that he backed removing the prosecution of sexual assault and other related crimes from the military's chain of command. Advocates and lawmakers have been calling for years for the military commanders to be taken out of the decision-making process when it comes to prosecuting sexual assault cases, arguing that they are inclined to overlook the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)