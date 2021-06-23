Orban says EU chief's remarks about Hungary LGBT rights law "shameful"
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's remarks about a Hungarian law that plans new restrictions on LGBT rights are "shameful" and based on false statements, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.
"The recently adopted Hungarian bill protects the rights of children, guarantees the rights of parents and does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of those over 18 years of age, so it does not contain any discriminatory elements," Orban said in a statement.
