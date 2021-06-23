Left Menu

Nadda launches plantation drive in Delhi to mark death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday launched a drive to plant five lakh saplings in the national capital and said his was the only party in the country that knew and understood its social responsibility.According to a party statement, Nadda launched the plantation drive at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park here to mark the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:21 IST
According to a party statement, Nadda launched the plantation drive at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Park here to mark the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The drive will continue till till July 6, Mookerjee's birth anniversary. ''Despite being in politics, the BJP has always endeavoured to fulfil its social responsibility and people have seen this during the corona pandemic time. In fact, under ‘Sewa hi Sangathan’ campaign, party workers distributed food items, necessary medicines, oxygen and even donated blood,'' he said, according to the statement.

''To ensure that the world runs smoothly, it is important to protect environment and planting trees is one such measure. After tree plantation, we should do something to ensure these plants live to grow into trees and we all should take this responsibility,'' he said.

BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh and former Rajasthan chief minister and party vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia were present at the event.

