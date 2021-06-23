Left Menu

Swedish Centre Party to drop demand for rent reforms

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:23 IST
Swedish Centre Party to drop demand for rent reforms
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's Centre Party is ready to drop its demand that the government coaliton goes ahead with reform of the rental market, it said in a statement on Wednesday, a plan which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this week.

The Left Party triggered the vote of no-confidence in Lofven over the proposal and dropping it could mean Lofven can get their support back, allowing him to form a new government.

Party leader Annie Loof said the proposal did not have support in parliament and therefore was "not on the table anymore".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021