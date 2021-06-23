Swedish Centre Party to drop demand for rent reforms

Sweden's Centre Party is ready to drop its demand that the government coaliton goes ahead with reform of the rental market, it said in a statement on Wednesday, a plan which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this week.

The Left Party triggered the vote of no-confidence in Lofven over the proposal and dropping it could mean Lofven can get their support back, allowing him to form a new government.

Advertisement

Party leader Annie Loof said the proposal did not have support in parliament and therefore was "not on the table anymore".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)