U.S. has no better friend in the world than Germany - Blinken
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:19 IST
The United States has no better partner in the world than Germany, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
"I think it's fair to say that the United States has no better partner, no better friend in the world than Germany," Blinken told reporters before meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.
