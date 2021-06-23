Strengthening health services at grassroots level to combat possible third Covid wave: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen health services at the grassroots level to combat the possible third Covid wave. Gehlot was addressing an online gathering after inaugurating various health services in Bikaner district including a medicine wing at the PBM Hospital and laying the foundation stone of a cycle velodrome at Maharaja Ganga Singh University through video conference.

The health infrastructure is being continuously strengthened up to the level of Community Health Centre (CHC) and Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the urban as well as rural areas, he said.

The works for which the foundation stone has been laid should be completed on time so that people can get their benefits, Gehlot told officials.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said despite limited availability of oxygen and life-saving medicines during the second wave of coronavirus, Rajasthan successfully dealt with the crisis because of good management. Now, the vaccination drive is going on at a fast pace with the goal of zero wastage. Keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave, the medical department is further strengthening the child health services across the state, he said.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who also participated in the online event, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the management of coronavirus crisis in Bikaner district.

Health services would be further improved with the construction of CHCs, PHCs and medicine wings, said Meghwal who is the MP from Bikaner.

