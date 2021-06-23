Left Menu

Make sure Covaxin accepted globally, people facing travel restrictions: Mamata to Centre

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:18 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately take steps to ensure that people vaccinated with Covaxin are not restricted to travel to foreign countries.

Speaking to reporters at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee claimed that Covaxin has also created problems with neighbouring Bangladesh and Brazil.

''Covaxin has not been authorised by foreign countries and not accepted there. Several students, aspiring for higher studies abroad, are facing difficulties in travelling because they have taken the Covaxin doses,'' she said.

''Covaxin is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has even created problems with Brazil and Bangladesh,'' Banerjee claimed.

The chief minister said that those who have taken Covishield doses are not facing any problem.

''Either immediately get Covaxin authenticated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) or take other steps so that Covaxin is accepted globally,'' she said.

Banerjee also asked Chief Secretary HK Dwidevi to write to the Union Health Secretary and Cabinet Secretary regarding the matter.

She said that her government procured and provided Covishield doses to the people of the state.

Most of the countries are seeking complete vaccination certificates from visitors to allow them entry.

