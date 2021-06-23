New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL75 HP-POLICE-LD CLASH HP: CM's security personnel, district cops scuffle near Kullu airport Shimla: Kullu district police personnel and men from the Himachal Pradesh CM’s security staff came to blows near the Bhuntar airport on Wednesday, in a scuffle involving an SP and an ASP.

Advertisement

DES11 HP-VIRBHADRA Doctors say Virbhadra Singh's health improving; supporters celebrate his 87th birthday in Shimla Shimla: As former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh convalesces at a hospital here after recovering from COVID-19, his family and supporters cut a cake at his residence to celebrate his 87th birthday on Wednesday.

DEL27 CONG-KHURSHID-UP Priyanka Gandhi Cong's 'captain' in UP, party will emerge as principal challenger soon: Khurshid New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has said it is up to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to decide the manner in which she will present herself to the voters in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, but asserted that she is a ''great face'' and the ''captain'' leading the party's charge in the state.

DES7 UP-NISHAD PARTY Nishad Party demands deputy CM post from BJP if alliance wins 2022 UP Assembly polls Bhadohi (UP): The Nishad Party, an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, has demanded that its chief Sanjay Nishad be made a deputy chief minister if the alliance wins the assembly election next year.

DEL52 UP-CONG-PRIYANKA-LD CRIME In jungle raj, safety of women in God's hands: Priyanka slams UP govt New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue of crimes against women, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that in '''jungle raj' women's safety is in God's hands''.

DES34 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records 55 Covid fatalities, 208 fresh cases Lucknow: With 55 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, the cumulative death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,336 while total cases in the state climbed to 17,04,790 with 208 new infection cases.

DES100 RJ-INDEPENDENT MLAs Rajasthan: Independent MLAs supporting Gehlot govt to meet in Jaipur Jaipur: Amid a political turmoil in the Rajasthan Congress, a meeting of independent MLAs supporting the Ashok Gehlot government will be held here on Wednesday.

DES3 RJ-CONG-NOTICE Delhi Police summons Rajasthan Cong chief whip for questioning in phone tapping case Jaipur: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has sent a notice to Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi asking him to appear before it on June 24 for questioning in the phone tapping case lodged on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

DES49 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan reports 155 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 9.5 lakh Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 155 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,51,548 and its death toll to 8,905.

DES43 PB-LD GANGSTER Second autopsy of gangster Bhullar rules out torture Chandigarh: The second autopsy of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar has ruled out torture before he was gunned down by police in Kolkata earlier this month.

DES43 PB-LD GANGSTER Second autopsy of gangster Bhullar rules out torture Chandigarh: The second autopsy of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar has ruled out torture before he was gunned down by police in Kolkata earlier this month.

DES13 HR-KHATTAR-JAISHANKAR Khattar seeks Jaishankar's intervention for release of youth from Australian jail Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to secure the release of a state youth from a prison in Australia.

DES53 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana records 19 more Covid deaths, 174 new cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday reported 19 coronavirus-related deaths which raised the toll to 9,314, while 174 fresh cases pushed the infection count to to 7,67,900, according to an official bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)