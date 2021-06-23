Bihar floods: Rahul urges Congress workers to help in relief work
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged his party workers to provide all assistance in the relief work in the flood-affected areas in Bihar.
Thousands of people have been affected by a flash flood that has hit Bihar's East Champaran district in the wake of torrential rains that lashed catchment areas of Nepal recently causing a rise in water levels of the river Gandak.
Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the families affected by the floods in Bihar.
''I appeal to Congress friends to provide assistance in the relief work. Our every step should be for people's help -- this is the true identity of Congress' ideology,'' the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.
