Left Menu

Radha Mohan Singh meets BJP workers in Lucknow

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with party workers here. Addressing the workers, Radha Mohan Singh said, To win the election, the foundation of winning the booth should be laid. Party workers should devise their own programmes as per the local needs, apart from implementing the programmes of the party, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:32 IST
Radha Mohan Singh meets BJP workers in Lucknow
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with party workers here. According to a party leader, the booth-level meeting was held as a part of various programmes to be held from June 23 to July 6. The UP BJP had on Tuesday said a comprehensive plantation drive will be undertaken till July 6 from June 23, the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Addressing the workers, Radha Mohan Singh said, ''To win the election, the foundation of winning the booth should be laid.'' Party workers should devise their own programmes as per the local needs, apart from implementing the programmes of the party, he said. Different programmes will be held by the party on June 25, the day the national emergency was imposed in the country in 1975. Meanwhile, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal held a meeting with newly appointed office-bearers of the party's media team at the BJP office here, the party said in a Hindi tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021