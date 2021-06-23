U.S. will vote against U.N. call to end Cuba embargo

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday said it would continue Washington's tradition of voting against a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to a U.S. economic embargo on Cuba.

The United States consistently voted against the U.N. resolutions for 24 years but abstained for the first time in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, as Washington and Havana forged a closer relationship. It returned to opposing the resolution under President Donald Trump's administration.

