JK leaders should set aside Art 370 issue: Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin

His remarks came a day before the first all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The meeting on Thursday will be chaired by Prime Narendra Modi.

PTI | Ajmer | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:27 IST
Ajmer Dargah Dewan Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan Wednesday called upon all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to set aside the issue of Article 370 and work with the Centre for the development of the union territory.

His remarks came a day before the first all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The meeting on Thursday will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khan said all the political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir should forego their personal agenda and create a conducive atmosphere in the meeting keeping in mind the welfare and development of the UT and its people.

''My request for all the political leaders is to utilise this opportunity to make J&K the most prosperous and developed region of India. I expect all the Kashmiri political leaders to set aside the issue of Article 370 as it is subjudice now and work in coherence with the Government of India for the speedy implementation of the development schemes programmes exclusively crafted for Jammu and Kashmir, which is in the interest of all our Kashmiri brothers and sisters,'' he said in a statement.

''All the political leaders of J&K should forego their personal agenda and create a conducive atmosphere in the meeting keeping in mind the welfare and development of J & K and its people,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

