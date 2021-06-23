Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:36 IST
Senior journalist dead
Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 (PTI): Senior journalist and Kerala news bureau chief of The Hindu, an English daily, S Anil Radhakrishnan died here on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 54 and leaves behind his wife and a son.

Radhakrishnan suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away at his residence. The funeral would be held on Thursday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who condoled Radhakrishan's death.

He started his journalistic career with the Press Trust of India in Mumbai in 1992 and later joined the The Hindu.

