Left Menu

Raj: 12 independent MLAs meet in Jaipur, express confidence in Gehlot’s leadership

Twelve of the 13 independent legislators in the Rajasthan Assembly met here on Wednesday and expressed confidence in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots leadership.The meeting which lasted for nearly an hour at the Circuit House was called to discuss the current political situation in the state, the legislators said.There are 13 independent legislators and six BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:55 IST
Raj: 12 independent MLAs meet in Jaipur, express confidence in Gehlot’s leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve of the 13 independent legislators in the Rajasthan Assembly met here on Wednesday and expressed confidence in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s leadership.

The meeting which lasted for nearly an hour at the Circuit House was called to discuss the current political situation in the state, the legislators said.

There are 13 independent legislators and six BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress in the state. MLA Baljeet Yadav gave the meeting a miss.

''Within the Assembly and outside, we have continuously lent strength to the government. It is our primary duty to give stable government to the state, which we all Independent legislators are doing it,'' Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha told reporters.

Replying to a question on efforts being made to topple the Congress government in the state -- as alleged by the Congress and some independent MLAs -- Lodha said, ''If this happens then we will give a befitting reply. This is not Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh.'' The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of resorting to undemocratic practices to topple its governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and claimed that the saffron party was now trying to repeat it in Rajasthan.

Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena accused Congress leader Sachin Pilot of having a role in the attempts to destabilising the government. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held at Ashoka Hotel but the venue was changed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

Gauff, Swiatek, Sabalenka win at Eastbourne, Pliskova ousted

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021