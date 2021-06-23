Sharad Pawar tried to become national leader in past but didn't succeed: Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had tried to become a ''national leader'' in the past but never succeed. Replying to a query on Pawar hosting a meeting of Opposition leaders and eminent personalities at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation on the formation of an anti-BJP front, Patil said Pawar had tried to unite the opposition in the past also. Patil also dismissed reports about the BJP and the estranged ally Shiv Sena coming together once again in Maharashtra. When asked about the future of the Shiv Sena-led tripartite MVA government, Patil said it will collapse anytime. Patil visited the Palghar district to meet the families of BJP leaders and activists who died of COVID-19.

